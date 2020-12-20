Taapsee Pannu reminisces about removing varicose veins; Says ‘Now those scars can act as an evil eye’

Taapsee Pannu recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her wherein she can be seen working out intensely. The actress has also opened up about her battle with varicose veins.

has been recently working out really hard for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket, where she is playing a role of a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee's husband in the Akarsh Khurana directorial. Recently, the Pink actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her wherein she can be seen intensely working out dressed in grey shorts paired with a black T-shirt.

Taapsee has recalled about how she got her varicose veins operated and removed weeks before she started her training in her post. Varicose veins occur when the veins become dilated, enlarged and overfilled with blood. While sharing the picture, Taapsee wrote, "When I see this picture I remember how I got my varicose veins operated and removed just 6 weeks before I started training. Now those scars can act as an evil eye," she wrote alongside the image.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Taapsee has revealed about her preparation for Rashmi Rocket. She said that she had to put too much effort to get a sports person's body. The actress further stated that she was working out at home even during the lockdown as she had to keep her stamina alive.“Sometimes I would run in my building for a distance of 2 km. Every day, I would climb the 45 floors in my building,” added the actress.

Apart from Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee will be also seen in Looop Lapeta, Haseen Dilruba and Shabaash Mithu.

