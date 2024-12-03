Taapsee Pannu reveals biggest marketing lesson she learned from Dunki co-star Shah Rukh Khan and how it changed her mindset

Taapsee Pannu, known for her candid demeanor and bold opinions, recently opened up about a thought-provoking lesson she learned from her Dunki co-star, Shah Rukh Khan. While speaking to Connect Cine, Taapsee shared her views on the complexities of social media influence and paid reviews, revealing how Shah Rukh Khan’s perspective of looking at it as a 'marketing tool' helped reshape her outlook on the subject.

In the interview, Taapsee Pannu highlighted the challenges faced by actors who are often held to higher standards of accountability compared to social media influencers.

"All the responsibility is always placed on actors," she said, adding, "You can’t do certain films, say certain things, or be seen in certain places just because they know we have a certain following. But shouldn’t the same apply to influencers with significant social media followings? At the very least, they should be honest and true to their followers."

Reflecting on this imbalance, The Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba star admitted feeling frustrated by the dichotomy until Shah Rukh Khan offered her a fresh perspective.

The Jawan actors likened influencers to advertising tools akin to hoardings or banners used to promote films in earlier decades. Pannu recalled and shared that King actor said, "Think about it—10 or 20 years ago, billboards were used to publicize films. Now, these individuals are the new marketing tools. Don’t see them as people with responsibility; see them as advertising spaces available for sale."

Taapsee shared that Shah Rukh Khan's analogy transformed her perspective on the matter. She mentioned viewing social media influencers as advertising spaces rather than individuals helped her deal with her frustration. With this new understanding, she found the idea of paying them, including the extra costs, entirely reasonable.

Taapsee remarked that Shah Rukh Khan’s ability to articulate a counterpoint with clarity and conviction is what makes him a legendary figure. "It’s all about perspective. You see it one way; I see it another. Ultimately, it’s up to you which side you choose," she said.

