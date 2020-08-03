Taapsee Pannu reveals her birthday wish while cutting the cake on her special day; Says 'go corona go'

Taapsee Pannu shared how she celebrated her birthday with a series of pictures and revealed the one wish she chose amongst 100 other things.

turned 32 on Saturday and wishes poured in for the actress from her friends and family on social media. Amid the pouring wishes, the actress took to her social media account and shared a series of pictures starting from her closing her eyes and making her wish to blowing her candles out and cutting the cake. She looked cute donning a light green salwar suit and her hair in pigtails.

The actress shared these pictures of her on Instagram alongside a caption revealing what her wish was. “Process of cutting your birthday cake.Pic 1: think of a wish Pic 2: think harder moron you can’t ask for 100 things choose one Pic 3: ok just choose “go corona go” and get done with it. Pic 4: ok let’s cut. No wait, first have to blow the candle and anyway that’s not the right side of the knife. Pic 5: blow the candle, which you have strategically chosen so it doesn’t reveal your age. Pic 6: don’t slaughter it, cut it. And happy birthday to yours Truly! Who promises to stay as true as possible for her sanity and your love for ever n ever.” Alongside her caption, the Thappad actress added a few heart emoticons.

Here is Taapsee Pannu's post:

Taapsee’s post received much love from her friends who commented wishing her on her special day. “Happy birthday you amazing human you,” Actor Toranj Kaivon wrote. Added to that Radhika Madan also wished her saying, “Happy Birthday.”

On a professional front, the actress is celebrating two years since her film Mulk released. She added a poster of the film on her Instagram handle along with a caption revealing that this is one amongst the film she is proud of.

ALSO READ: Happy birthday Taapsee Pannu: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and others shower birthday love on the actress

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×