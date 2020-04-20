Taapsee Pannu reveals her emotions while filming wedding scene of Manmarziyaan & it’s not what you think

Taapsee Pannu shares a beautiful BTS picture from Manmarziyaan and we are loving it.

is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood who has given us several remarkable performances. Amid all her incredible movies, Manmarziyaan has been the favourite of the mass for many reasons. After all, it brought together a great ensemble of cast including Taapsee, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan under the stupendous direction of Anurag Kashyap. And while Taapsee is busy practising self quarantine these days, she decided to share beautiful behind the scene picture from Manmarziyaan and it is grabbing the eyeballs for all the right reasons.

The diva posted a picture from the wedding scene of the Anurag Basu directorial wherein she was dressed as a Punjabi bride in a baby pink coloured suit and was seen sitting in a gurudwara. Calling it one of her best moments from Manmarziyaan, Taapsee wrote that this special for her as it was the first time she dressed up as a bride onscreen for a wedding sequence in Gurudwara. Sharing her real emotions, the Mulk star wrote while this picture was getting clicked she was sitting there thinking if she will get the kadah prashaad in the end. “As an actor who has acted in quite a few films now I have probably dressed up as a bride many times but this was the first one in Gurudwara. Have only seen gurudwara weddings so closely in real life during the wedding functions of family members, friends n relatives. So here I’m sitting n thinking........ end mein kadah prashaad real mein milega ki nahi,” she wrote.

Take a look at Taapsee’s BTS pic from Manmarziyaan wedding scene:

Talking about the work front, Taapsee Pannu has two interesting movies in her kitty at the moment. The Badla actress is working on ace Indian cricketer Mithali Raj’s upcoming biopic Shabaash Mithu and Vinil Mathew’s upcoming mystery thriller along with Vikrant Massey.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×