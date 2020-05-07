Taapsee Pannu REVEALS her favourite pose to get a picture clicked with sister Shagun; Check it out

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Taapsee Pannu shares throwback pictures with her sister Shagun with an adorable post talking about love the Pannu sisters have for each other.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has become more active on social media. People are glued to various social media apps. Even Bollywood celebrities have become more active on social media. They have been updating fans about their quarantine life. From cooking to posting throwback pictures, everyone has their social media game on point. Talking about , the actress who had been regularly treating fans with some stunning throwback pictures of herself was on a break and is now back after a few days of a gap with another adorable throwback pic.

Sharing two throwback pictures, one which is a childhood photo where little Taapsee is all smiles while holding on her sister Shagun who is sitting on the actress's lap. In the other picture shared, Taapsee and Shagun are all grown up but still share the same bond as they did when they were kids. In this picture, the Thappad actress is sitting on a wooden swing while her sister is sitting on her lap. These two pictures show the great bond and love the Pannu sisters share with each other. Sharing the pictures, Taapsee wrote, "Coz she has grown up too much... n so has my urge to hold her. The awkward look on her face stays the same n the excitement in my eyes is intact ! Basically we r the only constant that change couldn’t affect P.S- My favourite pose to get a picture clicked with puchi stays the same ! #Throwback #QuarantinePost #Archive."

(Also Read: Taapsee Pannu on Thappad going digital: Covid 19 was a far bigger crisis, everyone associated got their due)

Meanwhile, on the work front, after delivering four films -Badla, Game Over, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh last year itself, Taapsee already had a release last month - Thappad and that got her a lot of acclaim for her nuanced performance. Not just that, the actress has signed several big films - there's Haseen Dillruba followed by Rashmi Rocket, the Mithali Raj biopic and Anurag Kashyap's next and the Run Lola Run remake. The actress was shooting in Haridwar for Haseen Dillruba but after the Coronavirus scare, the team decided to return to the city.

