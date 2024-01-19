Taapsee Pannu reveals her 'take' on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'This is our reality'

Taapsee Pannu has slowly emerged as a successful actress and has cemented her name as one of the most prominent names in Bollywood. She is also known for being vocal on important issues in the industry and in society. Recently, the actress spoke about Ranbir Kapoor's action crime film Animal and revealed if she would do it or not.

Taapsee Pannu on Animal

In an interview with Raj Shamani for his YouTube channel, Taapsee Pannu was asked about the successful 2023 film Animal. The actress said that while she has not seen the film, she has a 'take' on it. She said many people told her "too much" about it.

"Look, I am not an extremist, so I agree to disagree to a lot of people... don't compare it to Hollywood and say 'If you liked Gone Girl, how can you not like Animal'? You are catering to a different audience. In Hollywood, people don't start copying actors' hairstyles from movies or using a film's line in real life. They also don't start stalking women after seeing it in a movie. But all this happens in our country. This is our reality. You cannot compare our film industries with Hollywood and say 'Why are these pseudos talking like this about Animal when they can enjoy Gone Girl as an art'? Understand the difference", she said.

She said that she needs to exercise her soft power as a star and keep society's reality in mind. She then quoted the popular Spiderman dialogue and said, "With power comes responsibility." However, she clarified that it is her opinion and she won't be telling actors to not do these films as we have freedom of choice. "I wouldn't do it (Animal) is what I am saying," she concluded. The actress also said that people should not be influenced by films and have their moral compass.

Team Animal responded on Javed Akhtar's comment

Taapsee's comment comes right after Javed Akhtar criticized Animal, particularly a scene where Ranbir's character asks Triptii Dimri's character to lick his shoe. The veteran writer-lyricists called the film's success 'dangerous.' In response, Animal's team clapped back and noted: "Let love be free from the politics of gender. Let's just call them lovers. LOVER cheated and lied. LOVER said lick my shoe. Period."

Anurag Kashyap came out in Sandeep Vanga's support

Earlier, Anurag Kashyap shared a long post in support of Sandeep Reddy Vanga accompanied by a picture of him with the Animal director. He wrote, "The most misunderstood, judged and reviled Filmaker at the moment . To me he is the most honest , vulnerable and a lovely person. I wanted to meet the man and I had questions and he answered every thing I asked of him about his film that I actually saw twice."

About Animal

Animal is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saloni Batra and Triptii Dimri along with Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra. The film was released on December 1st and turned out to be a major commercial success. However, certain scenes have met with criticism. Post its success, there have been talks about a potential sequel titled Animal Park.

