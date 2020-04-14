Taapsee Pannu reveals how she 'beats the promotions stress' with a throwback video; WATCH

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Taapsee Pannu shared a throwback video in which the actress is seen coping with the promotional stress.

Celebrities have been enjoying the lockdown period and making the best use of their time with their families. While some are discovering their hidden talent, some celebrities have started posting throwback pictures on their Instagram accounts during this quarantine period. Among all, has been treating her fans with some amazing throwback pictures of the actress that she had never posted before. Besides entertaining fans with the throwback pictures, the Thappad actress had also shared pictures from her quarantine photoshoot.

And recently, Taapsee has shared a throwback video in which the actress is seen coping with the promotional stress. Sharing a video, where the Badla actress is lying on a bed wearing a bathrobe with her eyes close and is getting her hair done while doing a little meditation, Taapsee wrote, "This might easily pass off as latest quarantine time picture but this is how I beat the promotions stress. With 4 releases in an year this make shift meditation while getting my hair done became the need of the hour. And @hairbyseema is becoming pro at this ! #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost."

Meanwhile, on the work front, after delivering four films -Badla, Game Over, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh last year itself, Taapsee already had a release last month - Thappad and that got her a lot of acclaim for her nuanced performance. Not just that, the actress has signed several big films - there's Haseen Dillruba followed by Rashmi Rocket, the Mithali Raj biopic and Anurag Kashyap's next and the Run Lola Run remake. The actress was shooting in Haridwar for Haseen Dillruba but after the Coronavirus scare, the team decided to return to the city.

