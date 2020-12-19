Taapsee Pannu REVEALS how she climed the 45 floors of her building to prepare for Rashmi Rocket

In a recent interview, Taapsee Pannu has said that she had spent two-and-half months prepping up for 'Rashmi Rocket' when the lockdown happened.

, who is currently gearing up for Rashmi Rocket, has recently shared a video wherein she spoke about her transformation for her upcoming film. The video features snippets of the actress from the racing tracks, sets of the film as well as from the gym where she spent hours to get the perfect physique for the role of a sprinter. Now, in a recent interview with ETimes, Taapsee Pannu has revealed about her workout regime, diet and more to prepare for Rashmi Rocket.

Talking about her preparation for the film, Taapsee Pannu has said that she had spent two-and-half months prepping up for Rashmi Rocket when the lockdown happened. It was a big blow to her as going to the gyms was ruled out because they were closed during the lockdown period. She had to put too much effort to get a sports person's body. Taapsee further stated that she was working out at home as she had to keep her stamina alive or else she would have had to start from scratch.

“I didn't want to lose my stamina that I had consequently built up due to the extensive prep that I had done,” Taapsee added. She was doing her workouts twice a day. “Sometimes I would run in my building for a distance of 2 km. Every day, I would climb the 45 floors in my building,” revealed the actress.

Talking about her diet, she said, “The primary discussion was that we won't take a shortcut, which is that I won't take steroids.” Apart from Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee also has Looop Lapeta, Haseen Dilruba, Shabaash Mithu and others in the pipeline.

