Taapsee Pannu REVEALS how she was punished on the sets of Soorma if she missed her training class; Watch

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Taapsee Pannu shares a throwback video from Soorma where the actress is seen doing 'baajiyaan' aka 'gulaatiyaan'.

Celebrities have been enjoying the lockdown period and making the best use of their time with their families. had said that she is going to post all her throwback pictures and videos which she hasn't posted. Keeping her date with social media every single day, the actress has yet again entertained her fans with a throwback video from the sets of Soorma. In the video shared, Taapsee who is dressed up in black shorts and an orange t-shirt is seen doing ground somersault.

Sharing the video, Taapsee wrote, "This one is from #Soorma . Ithe hockey world they call it ‘baajiyaan’ but when I was a kid we used to call this gulaatiyaan back home in Delhi. This is usually a punishment in hockey world but back home it used to be a fun activity. N me being the hyper active kid , had a lot of this ‘fun’ while growing up. It surely helped me to do this easily on set. Also my coach @sandeep_rebirth was always ready with this punishment for me if I missed the class ! Talk about method prep ! #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost."

For the uninitiated, in Soorma, Taapsee portrayed the role of Harpreet Kaur a hockey player who falls in love with Sandeep Singh played by Diljit Dosanjh. The movie directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Sony Pictures Networks India and C.S. Films is a true story based on Sandeep Singh, a hockey player who is left paralysed after a gunshot accidentally hits him. He decides to make a comeback to the sport and overcomes his disability to lead the Indian team to victory.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after delivering four films last year itself, Taapsee already had a release last month - Thappad and that got her a lot of acclaim for her nuanced performance. Not just that, the actress has signed several big films - there's Haseen Dillruba followed by Rashmi Rocket, the Mithali Raj biopic and Anurag Kashyap's next and the Run Lola Run remake. The actress was shooting in Haridwar for Haseen Dillruba but after the Coronavirus scare, the team decided to return to the city.

