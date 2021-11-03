Taapsee Pannu reveals A list actors make excuses for not working with her & turn down films.

Taapsee Pannu has headlined several films and delivered impactful projects at the box office. From Thappad and Pink to being a part of ensemble films like Judwaa 2, the actress is a force to reckon with. During a recent chat with CBFC's Vani Tripathi Tikoo at the FICCI Global Young Leaders Summit 2021, Taapsee revealed that A list actors have been hesitant to do films with her.

Not just top male actors, but even new actors think twice before saying yes to a project with her. Elaborating on the excuses, Taapsee said, "One actor refused to do a film (in which she had a double role), saying ‘ek Taapsee ko sambhalna mushkil hota hai, yahan toh do hain’. There was another actor who was offered a film with me and we had worked together before. He just said, ‘I don’t want to do this film because, actually, the sympathy goes more to the girl in the end.’ It was a love story! I told him I expected a little more confidence and a sense of security in an actor like him. He has done way more films and is a bigger star. But that’s the sad truth we are dealing with every day."

She further added, "Every time I sit down with my producers over a list of the top five actors shortlisted for my films, those top five actors are the ones who have done just one or two films. And even they don’t want the role, because the system around them trains them to not do a film in which their role is just 10%," Taapsee added.

The actress was most recently seen in Rashmi Rocket. She has several films like Shabaash Mith, Looop Lapeta and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan with Pratik Gandhi in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu: I get appalled when critics try to give me career choices in the movie reviews