Taapsee Pannu REVEALS she didn’t get back to normalcy for 30 days after shooting for Thappad

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu is all set to hit the theaters on 28th February 2020.

After entertaining the audience with her amazing performance in the year 2019 with Badla, Saand Ki Aankh and Mission Mangal, is all geared up for the release of Thappad this year. Thappad revolves around a woman who reevaluates her marriage after her husband slaps her in the face in front of a group of people at a party. Speaking about the movie, to HT, Taapsee said that Thappad is one of the most challenging projects of my career because she carries this image of a firebrand actor and people think that if someone hits her then she will hit him back. The makers were trying to strip off that firebrand image to make her resonate with the average Indian woman who still believes in keeping things to herself and not fighting back. And to make the audience believe in her character Amrita who is submissive and vulnerable, was tough.

On how Taapsee got on board for Thappad, the actress said, “I remember during the promotions of Mulk (2018), I was chatting with Anubhav sir and I told him that if there is a day I can really tell someone to make a film, it’ll be on the subject of domestic violence. It is very personal to me and I can’t explain why...” Further talking about how the movie revolves around domestic violence, she said, “We deliberately refrained from making it into an excessive domestic violence film because then people might try to disconnect with it, saying ‘Yeh hamare ghar pe nahi hota. Yeh hum upper middle class ya educated logo ke ghar pe nahi hota hai’. Hota sab ghar mein hai and so it was deliberately kept like that.”

Taapsee who is known to play strong character roles said that she felt claustrophobic many times while shooting and was desperate to come out of the character. She said that when the shoot got over, she didn’t get back to normalcy for 30 days and she had to take a break from work to disconnect from it.

