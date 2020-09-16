  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Taapsee Pannu reveals she doesn't know Rhea Chakraborty; Says the only problem she had was with unfair trials

Taapsee Pannu has recently opened up on Jaya Bachchan's comment on the defamation of the film industry, her war of words with Kangana Ranaut and more. Read on for further details.
287562 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 05:14 pm
Taapsee Pannu says the film industry lacks unity Taapsee Pannu reveals she doesn't know Rhea Chakraborty; Says the only problem she had was with unfair trials
  • 26
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Taapsee Pannu is known to be quite vocal about her opinions. The actress has once again opened up on various buzzing issues of the film industry in one of her interviews with India Today. On being asked about Kangana Ranaut, the actress says that the latter’s words stopped affecting her a long time back. She further says that if one keeps on repeating the same thing then their impact becomes less effective. The Manmarziyan actress also talked about Jaya Bachchan.

While talking about Bachchan’s comment on the defamation of the film industry, Taapsee agrees to the same by saying that it is like a nail being hit hard on the head. The actress then highlights the issue that the film industry lacks unity. She then talks about Rhea Chakraborty and says that she does not know the latter. However, Taapsee does add that the only problem she had was with the unfair trials and judgements made against Rhea.

She adds that earlier also numerous Bollywood celebs had committed mistakes. However, none of them were reportedly subjected to the kind of harassment that Rhea went through. Taapsee also has a query for everyone which is whether they want Rhea Chakraborty in prison or the real culprit. On the work front, the actress was last seen in the movie Thappad earlier this year. She now has some interesting projects coming up.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu says Kangana Ranaut's words stopped rattling her long time back

Credits :India Today

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 5 hours ago

In sushant murder case open public eyes and we public see your movies bcz all hero and heroine ideal for us but we was wrong...now we public Boycott all of you and we never see your movies ....Don't forget power of common public ..

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Crime is not a mistake.

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Fair or unfair, that is for the judiciary to decide. Why was she silent when there was a media trial against actor Dileep?

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Tapsee tatti fir se boli.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

No one asked about your problem So sit down relax and go to hell

Anonymous 9 hours ago

First thing first, how is this lady an actress? Always baffles me. Second, I hope she is not in the druggie gang and is supporting RHEA Tai for her regular supplies...one never knows!

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Vo sab choro yeh batao tapsee aunty kjo ki movie mein side role ya item song mila kya ? Batao batao

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Ugly she is inside out

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Somebody slap her .sorry thappad maaro iske

Anonymous 9 hours ago

No stepping back Taapssee, you are in it now with your distorted face. You are done.

Anonymous 11 hours ago

We know your real face now tapsee aunty. Boycotting you and your masters whom u lick. Get well soon

Anonymous 11 hours ago

#JUSTICEFORSSR. Justice for every innocent who has been dragged in this case. #BanMediaTrials...

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Salman goes to his farmhouse... Saif goes to his when they need to party.. Srk, Karan.. Ambani's all party with drinks cigarettes and who knows what else... So what's the problem if Ssr goes to his and parties. It is Rhea who lived with Ssr it is rhea who made his Dr's appointment it is Rhea who went with him to the Dr it is rhea who gave him his medication it is rhea who claimed he is mentally ill and it is rhea after knowing his condition procured drugs for him so why is she bringing Sara into the equation.. Sara never live with Ssr or take care of his mental.. Ssr could have been smoking drugs from 10 years ago even but you appointed yoursrlf as his medical care giver when you took on the above mentioned tasks so rather than helping him you were getting it for him.. Whts unfair taps

Anonymous 12 hours ago

What's your idea of real culprit bec as of now all the evidence in terms of the drug angle points to her so that is why she is in prison

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Catching Rhea and showik has helped NCB to nab several other peddlers . So that means they did provide leads so that means they were involved in the crime. When the honourable courts have decided that she needs to be in jail and not out due to fear of tampering evidences then who are you to tell where she should be? Do you know anything about the case at all? Or you just pass comments to get 2 second fame like ur counterparts? Do u want justice and clean up or do you just want Rhea to not divule any more Bollywood names? Next time pls think before you type. Unity in Bollywood should be there to clean up Bollywood and set up strong ethical practices if you really want Bollywood to be recognized as a legit industry. Unity should not be there to protect crime. India has woken up ! If Salman or Sanjay Dutt do a crime now, they will be equally subjected to trials!

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Aside from money what is she getting? Boycott her , she deserves a big thappad from public.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

No one gets arrested coz of media trial you moron! It’s an ongoing investigation and media has always been like this for high profile cases. Question is, why only this case is unfair according to you and your bosses?

Anonymous 12 hours ago

What ever she said was kind of right , actually Rhea should be arrested but the way she was arrested was disgusting, people like Salman and Sanjay who had killed animals, taken drugs openly and even held an illegal weapons like guns and ammo yet they were given full security and they weren’t sent murder threats ,etc , Salman even did few films during his jail sentence but what about her , I even heard that she is not being given food,bed,toilet ,etc... and please Taapsee is a critically acclaimed actress who has done many movies both in north and south !! And look at Kangana, her only films which are hit are queen, twm franchise ( just because of r Madhavan) and Manikarnika, I guess , and Kangana fans you all are illogical people because you don’t have any respect for other actors / actresses, if Kangana can bark like an dog every day in Twitter then nobody says a word but then someone just says few word then the whole pr team / Kangana fans bark , troll and abuse them like anything, and then troll the fans of those actors , Arrey we like those people like you like your “f” grade actress... and I am no pr ok!

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Bus Kar tapsee aunty.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Z Lister is barking again.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Tapsee tatti fir se bhokane lagi

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Massive PR operation round 2 is in progress to divert from SSR case. Staring with jayas speech, hemas interviews and now fake endorsements by opportunistic b grade people. Ignore!

Anonymous 13 hours ago

She is getting rewarded for a small role in hirani film for boot licking & attacking others? Is she all clear herself?

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Now this Tap see is giving clarifications so that all Indians will buy her clarifications and will watch her movies. But now we know to boycott Nepotism and Boot Lickers

Anonymous 14 hours ago

2 secs of fame for tapsee.... yay! Known more for fighting with kangana then her work.

Anonymous 14 hours ago

It is too early to say this as per the facts submitted to court, it may turns out to be helping in catching the real culprits that is , it may be unfair trial now become fair because of media , time may tell us in future. It appears to be better to wait a little bit.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement