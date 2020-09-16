Taapsee Pannu reveals she doesn't know Rhea Chakraborty; Says the only problem she had was with unfair trials

Taapsee Pannu has recently opened up on Jaya Bachchan's comment on the defamation of the film industry, her war of words with Kangana Ranaut and more. Read on for further details.

is known to be quite vocal about her opinions. The actress has once again opened up on various buzzing issues of the film industry in one of her interviews with India Today. On being asked about , the actress says that the latter’s words stopped affecting her a long time back. She further says that if one keeps on repeating the same thing then their impact becomes less effective. The Manmarziyan actress also talked about .

While talking about Bachchan’s comment on the defamation of the film industry, Taapsee agrees to the same by saying that it is like a nail being hit hard on the head. The actress then highlights the issue that the film industry lacks unity. She then talks about Rhea Chakraborty and says that she does not know the latter. However, Taapsee does add that the only problem she had was with the unfair trials and judgements made against Rhea.

She adds that earlier also numerous Bollywood celebs had committed mistakes. However, none of them were reportedly subjected to the kind of harassment that Rhea went through. Taapsee also has a query for everyone which is whether they want Rhea Chakraborty in prison or the real culprit. On the work front, the actress was last seen in the movie Thappad earlier this year. She now has some interesting projects coming up.

