Taapsee Pannu reveals she is missing the ‘madness’ of being an actor

Taapsee took to Instagram, where she shared a still from the film "Manmarziyaan". In the picture, she is seen sitting on a scooty in salwar kameez. "This throwback is clearly out of missing the madness we thrive on as actors. The calm we find in the most crazy situations. Need to get back to the chaos soon... Btw that's a rig being attached to my scooter to test my balancing skills. Both with the weight n emotions in the take. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost," she said.

Earlier, she posted another still from the same film where she can be seen dressed as a Sikh bride in a blush pink salwar kameez. She also shared that this is one of her most favourite moments in the film.The actress essayed the free-spirited Rumi in the film, which also featured Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan. Taapsee's latest role in Anubhav Sinha's "Thappad" has been widely acclaimed. The actress will be seen in "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket" and "Shabaash Mithu" in the coming months.