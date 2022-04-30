Taapsee Pannu reveals she shot Dunki for 10 days, her family’s reaction to working with Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan got all his fans jumping with joy a couple of days ago when he announced his upcoming movie Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani. The leading lady opposite SRK will be non-other than Taapsee Pannu who has proved her versatility in her past projects. This will be the first time that she will be collaborating with King Khan and we bet her excitement levels must be touching the skies. The actress recently revealed how much her family is thrilled to see her working in a Hirani film and that too opposite Khan.

While talking about how excited Tapsee Pannu is to work on Raju Hirani’s passion project Dunki, the actress reveals “Each time I went for the meeting with Raju sir, or reading or any conversation I had with him on phone, every time I came back home, she asked me, ‘Tu abhi bhi hai na film mein?’ My parents, however, didn’t give me any noticeable reaction, also maybe they’ve understood that till the time it happens, let’s not celebrate too early.”

It was in 2020 when the rumour was first flown in the air that Hirani is considering Taapsee Pannu for his next and she considered it to be “yet another rumour, which will make you happy for a while, but nothing’s going to happen”. But, a call from Hirani changed everything for her. “He said, ‘Now that it’s already out, let me officially call you and say that I’m doing this film, and I’d love you to be a part of it.’"

The actress continued “Raju sir was so excited about the whole project and the way it was coming together that he, on the first call itself, started narrating to me the first two scenes.” Taapsee reveals that she has shot for almost 10 days on the film. Dunki produced and directed by Hirani, is co-produced by Gauri Khan, and stars SRK and Tapsee Pannu in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu starrer Mithali Raj biopic Shabaash Mithu to release on July 15; Beau Mathias Boe cheers for her

