Taapsee Pannu reveals she watches everyone’s films & finds it ‘weird’ when actors don’t do that

Taapsee Pannu is on a roll when it comes to her professional work. She has been doing back to back films and her performances in each of them are being praised and how. The actress was praised for her performance in Rashmi Rocket and she has a couple of exciting projects in her kitty. In a recent interview with Film Companion, the Thappad actress revealed that she finds it weird when other actors don’t see each other’s work. Taapsee also revealed that she makes sure she is well-versed about the recent work of her contemporaries, especially if she has to share the stage with them.

Talking about watching her contemporaries work, Taapsee Pannu revealed in the same interview, “I do watch everyone’s work. I’ve gone to these kinds of gatherings and I find it very weird when actors come and say ‘I’ve not seen your work, your film, but we’re here discussing each other’s films.’ I honestly try to watch everyone’s film who I’m on the table with. Because it’s sheer respect. And I know I’ll get inspired for something or the other. That film might work, might not work. But there will surely be something in it that will trigger something in me–maybe what I should do or maybe what I should not do. Either way, but I’ll learn something for sure.” Taapsee Pannu further added that she likes to observe the world around her to better her craft.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu had a busy year with projects such as Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Tamil film Annabelle Sethupathi, all of which released on streaming platforms. In the coming year, she has Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu, Blurr and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan.

