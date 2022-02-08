Taapsee Pannu reveals she's willing to work in THIS genre forever: Only one that can make me stick

Today, Taapsee Pannu is a household name in the world of Hindi Cinema. She has reached such great heights with her steel determination and sheer brilliance. Taapsee can make the best of any genre - after all versatility is one of her never-ending talents. However, in a recent interview, Taapsee revealed the genre where, if given the chance, she can act in for the rest of her life. She is an Avengers’ fanatic and multiple times has confessed her love for the movies. Now, she disclosed that if she becomes a part of the series, she will commit her life to it.

In a chat with Film Companion, when asked to choose one genre of films that she could do for the rest of her life, Taapsee simply said, "That will only happen if Marvel takes me in their Avenger series. That's the only way. That's the only cocktail of genres that can make me stick to only one type of film for the rest of my life."

Taapsee is a true Avengers’ fan. Even last year, she had revealed that she had once messaged Robert Downey Jr. on Instagram during one of her promotional activities for Haseen Dillruba. She also hilariously added that she hadn’t received any reply.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, 2021 was a busy year for Taapsee Pannu with projects such as Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, and Tamil film Annabelle Sethupathi, all of which were released on streaming platforms. This year, she kicked off with Looop Lapeta, which was the latest movie we saw her in. She also has Shabaash Mithu, Blurr, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan in her kitty.

