Taapsee Pannu REVEALS why she said yes to Mission Mangal with Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar & others

is going back to her early lockdown days when she used to share one memory related to her personal or professional life on Instagram. From childhood pictures to interesting tidbits from her films or even character looks, Taapsee has now again started sharing some sweet posts with over 16 million of her followers. Making a comeback of sorts on the Gram, Taapsee shared one of the first few photos from the sets of Mission Mangal. The 2019 film was a massive success at the box office and included an ensemble cast of Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, , Kriti Kulhari, and Taapsee herself.

The actress also revealed why she decided to do the film. "One of the first few days of Mission Mangal shoot. I remember how excited we all were to work with each other. This set was no less than a happy land of people who really wanted to create something we can all be proud of. I remember I said yes to this film for 2 major reasons , one was coz I wanted to be a part of this story which is something to cherish for years to come. Secondly I wanted to be a part of this beautiful ensemble of actors I know will have energy worth celebrating every moment. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost."

Mission Mangal may have not impressed critics largely, but was a hit among the audiences.

