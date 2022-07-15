Taapsee Pannu on Rishi Kapoor's reaction when he knew she had done 12 South films: Arre tu to veteran hai

Taapsee Pannu has served several memorable characters on the big screen. But before her Bollywood debut with Chashme Badoor, the actress had done several films down South. In a latest interview, Taapsee revealed that when she was making her transition from South to Bollywood, she was told to start afresh.

Speaking to Filmfare, Taapsee said, "When I came to Bollywood nine years ago, when Chashme Badoor was released, I was told that you have to literally wipe off the fact that you are from the South because people will start looking at you like a South Indian actress. I was like, “Yaar maine itni mehnat kari hai vahape, why is it not looked at as an asset?” I’d done some credible work, and on top of that, I’d worked with some really good and credible names there."

In her first Bollywood film, Taapsee shared screen space with Rishi Kapoor, Ali Zafar, Siddharth and Divyendu Sharma. The actress shared that the legendary late actor Rishi Kapoor was shocked when he got to know about Taapsee's filmography down South.

She further said, "I remember on the sets of Chashme Badoor, Rishi Kapoor sir asked me once, ‘So how many films have you done in the South?’ I said 10 and I am working on the 11th one. And by the time Chashme Badoor was released, I had 12 South films out. And he was like, ‘Arre tu to veteran hai!’ So he was shocked to know that I had done this much work."

The actress will now be putting on her sports gear as her film Shabhash Mithu releases in theatres on Friday, 15 July.

