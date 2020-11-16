Taapsee Pannu is running from one location to another as she continues to shoot for Rashmi Rocket

Taapsee Pannu has been giving her fans a glimpse of her intense prep for Rashmi Rocket and looks like the actress began her Monday on a similar note.

took the Internet by storm when she released a video from her Maldives vacay for millions of her fans and cracked them up. Ever since her return from the vacation, Taapsee has been working non-stop on various projects. Her most latest project is the Akarsh Khurana directorial Rashmi Rocket and the actress has been going all out on the track field for the same.

Since the last few days, Taapsee has been giving her fans a glimpse of her intense prep and looks like the actress began her week on a similar note. On Monday, Taapsee shared a photo of herself running with a baton in her hand. The actress, who essays the role of an athlete in her next, looks super fit in the latest photo.

Sharing the photo, Taapsee revealed that her marathon shoot schedule has literally left her running. She captioned the picture, "Running from one location to another. Pune ->Lonavala -> Mumbai #RashmiRocket." Take a look at the photo below:

The Manmarziyaan actress was scheduled to shoot Rashmi Rocket before the lockdown was announced. However, despite training for the same, she had to start from scratch because of the delay. "When it got delayed, it wasn’t a great feeling. The body doesn't stay the same unless you maintain it," she had earlier told ETimes in an interview.

What are your thoughts on Taapsee Pannu's super fit avatar for Rashmi Rocket? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

