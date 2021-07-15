  1. Home
Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend Mathias Boe is ready to do a film for free after she announces her production house

Taapsee Pannu has turned producer now. She has announced her first production titled Blurr which will be directed by Amit Bahl.
July 15, 2021
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is known for her power-packed performances in films. She has delivered many hits at the Box Office. Her film Thappad was applauded by the viewers. And now she has added another feather to her hat. She has announced her production house titled Outsiders Films. This is in collaboration with producer Pranjal Khandhdiya. She has also shared the poster of her first production, Blurr. But it was her boyfriend and former badminton player Mathias Boe's reaction that stole the show. 

Taking to her official Instagram, Taapsee shared a series of posts and wrote, “Here we are! And it all started because of his instinct and belief that this crazy combination is worth exploring. The man who runs the show for “Outsiders Films” while I’m allowed to boss around. Pranjal and I will be treading that thin line between friendship and business together, having each other’s back, while we make sure your every rupee on our projects is worth it! Cheers!”

On this, her boyfriend replied, “I’ll do a movie for free. Hit like if u wanna see me in a Bollywood movie.” Fans immediately reacted and dropped emojis. Coming back to the first project of the production house, it will be directed by Ajay Bahl and will star Taapsee Pannu. 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Many celebrities also wished the actress. On the work front, she will be next seen in Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu, Dobaaraa, Looop Lapeta, and others. Her film Haseen Dillruba was recently released on OTT. The film received a mixed response from the audience.

