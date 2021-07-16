Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend Mathias Boe shuts down a 'keyboard warrior' asking why she is dating him

Mathias Boe has a classy response to the troll asking him why Taapsee Pannu chose to date him. Scroll further to check it out.

grabbed the headlines on Thursday as she announced the opening of her new production house called ‘Outsiders films’. She unveiled the logo on Instagram along with a note that read, “Here we are! And it all started because of his instinct and belief that this crazy combination is worth exploring. The man who runs the show for “Outsiders Films” while I’m allowed to boss around. Pranjal and I will be treading that thin line between friendship and business together, having each other’s back, while we make sure your every rupee on our projects is worth it! Cheers!”

Taapsee Pannu announced her forthcoming thriller venture called ‘Blurr’ directed by Ajay Bahl on Instagram. Taapsee’s boyfriend Mathias Boe commented on the post where she announced her production house and wrote, “I will do a movie for free. Hit like if you want to see me in a Bollywood movie.” One Instagram user responded to his comment saying, “I can’t believe she is dating you man. She is so precious but it doesn’t matter how intelligent a girl is, there comes a time when she can’t decide between right and wrong. I think it was that time when you found her.” In response, Mathias wrote, “Hi man, yes you are 100% right.”

Speaking to Hindustan Times about the unveiling of the production house, Taapsee said, “I always thought of setting up my production house. The audience and industry has given me a lot of support and love over the 11 years of my career. I aim to give to the industry and empower talent looking for a breakthrough, who come with no background like me. Pranjal and I together look forward to opening doors for fresh talent, both, in front of and behind the camera."

