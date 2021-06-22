Taapsee Pannu’s Saint Petersburg holiday in a saree is giving us major vacation goals: Check out the PIC

Taapsee Pannu is spending her holiday in Russia and Saint Petersburg was her latest stop.

is one of the busiest actresses working in Bollywood currently. She has a huge lineup of several films including ‘Haseen Dillruba’ but the star is still able to take time out of her busy schedule and plan her wonderful holidays. For the past weeks, Taapsee is posting lovely pictures from some of the most beautiful places in the world. She is vacationing in Russia and her images merged with her fantastic outfits are nothing short of vacation goals. On Monday Evening, Taapsee posted a lovely picture on her Instagram handle where she is crossing a street in Saint Petersburg.

Saint Petersburg is one of the most picturesque places as far as urban scenery is concerned but what took away the cake in the picture is Taapsee’s fantastic fashion sense. In the wide variety of roles that she has played, Taapsee has donned many different fashion avatars in films like Judwaa 2, Manmarziyaan, and Naam Shabana. In Saint Petersburg, the actress is crossing the street in a beautiful picture while wearing a blue and white saree. She captioned the picture by writing, “These lanes can be pretty enchanting. Got late for dinner! Run!"

Take a look at the post:

On the work front, Taapsee’s latest venture which is as dark and raunchy as a love triangle gets called ‘Haseen Dillruba’ co-starring Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane is going to release on a major streaming platform on 2 July. Some of her other ventures include ‘Dobaaraa’ which reunites her with ‘Thappad’ co-star Pavail Gulati and ‘Manmarziyaan’ director Anurag Kashyap.

Also Read| Taapsee Pannu shares a picture from her Moscow trip; Captions it ‘Let’s feel close to normal again’

Credits :Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Share your comment ×