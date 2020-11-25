Taapsee Pannu’s savage reply to troll who called her ‘faltu heroine’ hailed by netizens; Check out

Tapsee Pannu recently took to social media to share screenshots of her Instagram chat that she received from one of her haters.

is an avid social media user. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Taapsee has won millions of hearts with great performances. She is also known for her epic replies to trolls. The actress never shies away to put across her opinion. Recently, Taapsee took to her social media handle to share screenshots of her Instagram chat that she has received from one of her haters. The troll called her ‘faltu heroine’ and also said that the actress can’t act in films.

While sharing the screenshot of the chat on her Instagram story, the Pink actress gave a savage reply to the troll. She wrote, “Exactly kya utha utha ke? Kyunki uthaya toh hai maine, standard but aapko shayad nahi samajh aaye.” Sharing the another screenshot, she wrote, “O hooooo. Very persistent you are. 4-5 baar aur likho please toh shayad maan jau.” Take a look:

Meanwhile, Taapsee recently wrapped up the shooting of the first schedule of her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. Taking to her Instagram handle, she has recently shared about it and also mentioned that she will now begin shooting for her another film Looop Lapeta soon. Taapsee’s post read, “The boot camp like schedule 1 gets done , now running towards the lola family. Going to have a very chill cool stopover with the looopers . The best unwinding I could’ve asked for ! This is going to be ‘crazy’ fun. #RashmiRocket to #LooopLapeta”

Apart from Taapsee, Looop Lapeta will also feature Tahir Raj Bhasin in the pivotal role. The actress also has other interesting films like Shabhash Mithu and Haseen Dillruba in her kitty.

