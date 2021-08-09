Taapsee Pannu’s sister opens up on her plans for the actress’ wedding; Reveals finalizing a destination

Taapsee Pannu is indeed one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood currently. With a lot of exciting films in her kitty, the actress is in a happy space. We have always seen Taapsee bonding with her sister Shagun Pannu, and with their posts on social media and their travel pictures, it appears that these two sisters are inseparable. Well, Shagun has accompanied her sister to Nainital, where she is shooting for her upcoming project. In an interview with Times Of India, Shagun revealed many things about Taapsee's wedding that might interest all her fans.

Shagun Pannu, a wedding planner by profession, was asked whether she has decided in her mind about the arrangements that she will make for 's wedding? On this Juniour Pannu replied, "Ya, anyway, I have seen a lot of locations, and so it's like tried and tested. The recci has been done.” On this the actress instantly replied, “Ab decide yeh karna hai ki shaadi karni hai ki nahi karni hai (It remains to be decided whether to get married or not).”

Agreeing with her sister Shagun Pannu revealed that Taapsee Pannu has no plans of getting married as of now, but in her mind, she is ready with a destination.