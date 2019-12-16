Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad gets preponed; Announces new release date with an intriguing still

Taapsee Pannu, who has been gearing up for the release of Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, announced the new release date of the movie on social media. Take a look.

has been on a roll this year. The diva has given us three box office hits so far – Badla, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh. While her performance in each movie was well appreciated by the audience, the movies also made a decent collection during its run at the ticket windows. And while the diva has been basking in the adulation coming her way, she is also gearing up to present another impressive movie to her viewers now.

Taapsee will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming directorial Thappad. The movie revolves around the issue of gender equality in our society and marks Taapsee’s second collaboration with Sinha after their 2018 release Mulk. And while the audience has been eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the screens, the makers have come with a piece of good news for the fans. Thappad, which was earlier slated to release on Women’s Day next year, will now be hitting the screes a week early on February 28, 2020. The big announcement was made by Taapsee as she shared an intriguing still of herself from the movie.

She wrote, “‪#Thappad ‪Reuniting with the man who has taken ‘reinventing’ to some other level.... @anubhavsinhaa, ‪looking forward to showing you all on ‪28 Feb 2020. ‪Produced by @bhushankumar & @anubhavsinhaa, ‪Thappad will release on 28 Feb 2020.”

To note, Thappad will mark Anubhav Sinha’s 11th directorial and will also star Dia Mirza, Manav Kaul, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ram Kapoor and Tanvi Azmi in pivotal roles. The movie has been shot in the locales of Delhi and Lucknow.

