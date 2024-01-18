Taapsee Pannu says Amitabh Bachchan doesn't patronize juniors; reveals reason behind Shah Rukh Khan's superstardom

Taapsee Pannu is one of the finest actresses in the film industry. She featured in several successful films and proved her acting prowess. The actress is currently enjoying the soaring success of Dunki co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. In a new interview, Taapsee opened up about SRK and also her Pink co-star Amitabh Bachchan.

Taapsee Pannu says Amitabh Bachchan does not patronize juniors

Talking to Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Taapsee Pannu opened up about her work experience with Amitabh Bachchan. She has worked with Big B in films like Pink and Badla. Taapsee said that despite his seniority and experience, the senior actor never patronizes his juniors.

Speaking about how working with Amitabh Bachchan improved her performance level, Taapsee shared, “There are a few actors who increase the level of your performance when you look into their eyes. You don’t get intimidated, at least I didn’t feel so. Looking into Mr Bachchan’s eyes and performing gave me a high and I really enjoyed it."

Continuing about Big B, the actress further added that he never made her feel like he knew more than her. "He talks to me like Abhishek would talk to me. Abhishek would joke with me during Manmarziyan that I know her as my father’s friend," shared Pannu.

Taapsee Pannu shares reason behind Shah Rukh Khan's superstardom

During the same interview, Taapsee Pannu praised her Dunki co-star Shah Rukh Khan. She said that she was “lucky” that her number of shoot days on Dunki was the same as SRK and she had all the time, over two years, to spend with him.

Sharing the reason behind King Khan's superstardom, the Thappad actress added, "His confidence comes from self assurance. (He believes) 'I know who I am, I know my strengths and weaknesses, I know what I can do. His self-confidence, assurance, awareness aided by being well read, he is very well read."

She further said that SRK will not make you feel like he has read so much but when you talk to him, you know that he has read a lot. "His awareness of knowing that he is the best aided with the knowledge he has is the reason behind this superstardom," added Taapsee.

Praising the Jawan actor's marketing skills, the 36-year-old actress said that he is well aware of using the tools around him to promote his brand. Additionally, SRK uses different marketing or publicity tools for himself.

