Taapsee Pannu says her character Amrita in Thappad shows 'righteousness, maturity, determination & calmness'

, who entertained the audience with some amazing films like Badla, Game Over, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh is all set to entertain the audience yet again with Thappad in 2020. The trailer of the movie which was released recently has created a stir among the audience. Fans are going gaga over Taapsee's amazing acting chops in the trailer and the storyline. The movie, which narrates a thought-provoking and eye-opening story of domestic violence in our stereotypical society, had received a massive response.

Taapsee will portray the role of Amrita in the film. Giving a small description of her character, Taapsee sharing a still from the film on her Instagram account, wrote, "Amrita ... As an actor some characters set you free and some suffocate you. This was the latter for me... her righteousness , her maturity to handle every situation, determination deep inside and an infectious calmness on the outside.... she made me grow up... Meet her on 28th feb 2020 in theatres #Thappad."

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad includes some terrific actors like Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvee Azmi, Kumud Mishra, Dia Mirza, Sushil Dahiya and others. However, it is Taapsee who shines as the loving wife who is left shocked when her husband slaps her in front of everyone. The film takes a dig at Kabir Singh director Sandeep Vanga’s comment in an interview about slapping the one you love. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Thappad is helmed by Anubhav Sinha and is slated to release on February 28, 2020. Taapsee and Anubhav Sinha had previously collaborated together in Mulk.

