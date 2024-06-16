Taapsee Pannu says her wedding with Mathias Boe wasn’t a ‘secret’ but ‘private event’: ‘Didn’t think about issuing a press release’

Taapsee Pannu recently got married in a private ceremony to Danish badminton player Mathias Boe after dating him for 11 years. The actress kept it low-key, and uninformed, and even her social media is also free of any pictures from one of her biggest days. While her fans awaited to see her bridal look officially, Taapsee says she hasn’t given it much thought.

Taapsee Pannu opens up about her not-so-secret wedding

Asked when she will share her wedding look with fans, Taapsee Pannu told IANS, “I don't think I have given thoughts about my bridal look... It wasn't a secret wedding, it was a private and personal event. So, I did not think about issuing a press release. If at all I get an idea, I will be the first one to share it with you all.”

It wasn’t a love at first sight for Taapsee Pannu

In an old interview with Cosmopolitan India, the Dunki actress shared that there was a lot of ‘testing’ involved when she started knowing Mathias Boe initially. “I took time to test if it’s really practical...the feasibility of the relationship was important for me,” Taapsee said and added that she was obviously fond of him and respected him and after a series of constant meetings, she grew to love him.

On the work front, Taaspee will soon be seen in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein which are around the corner.

While the first one is a romantic thriller, the second is an out-and-out comedy. Taapsee shares that both of the films are different and presumably released close to each other. She shared, “I am looking forward to the reaction of the audience to the two films. One is a Netflix original, while the other will be released in theatres.”

Directed by Happy Bhag Jayegi fame Mudassar Aziz, Khel Khel Mein will also star Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan in key roles and will arrive in the theatres on August 15 this year. Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba on the other hand also stars Vikrant Massey, Jimmy Shergill, Sunny Kaushal, and Vivek Jha playing pivotal roles.

