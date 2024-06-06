Taapsee Pannu says it wasn't 'love at first sight' situation with husband Mathias Boe: 'There was a lot of testing'

Taapsee Pannu and her longtime beau and former badminton player Mathias Boe exchanged vows in the attendance of their close friends and family members in Udaipur in March 2024. The couple made no official confirmation; however, some leaked videos from their wedding and other festivities made their way onto the internet, much to the delight of fans.

Months after their wedding, the actress opened up about her relationship with Mathias and what appealed to her about him in a recent interview.

'Falling in love didn’t happen in a month or instantly,' says Taapsee Pannu

In a recent conversation with Cosmopolitan India, Taapsee Pannu was asked to share what appealed to her about her husband, Mathias Boe.

Expressing her interest in athletics, the actress said that he is an athlete and had won at the Olympics for a start, and that's how the half job was done there. She also stated that she has always been very impressed and in awe of athletes who play for their country under extreme pressure without getting affected.

Sharing how it was not a love at first sight with Mathias, Pannu shared, "There was a lot of testing and a lot of me being sure. It was not like a love-at-first-sight situation, for me at least, I took time to test if it’s really practical...the feasibility of the relationship was important for me. I was obviously fond of him and respected him, and we kept meeting, and I grew to love him. So falling in love didn’t happen in a month or instantly."

Advertisement

She further added that when she met him, she felt like meeting a man and realized a sudden sense of security and maturity, which was so evident that the actress felt like she had finally found her man.

Taapsee Pannu opens up on belonging to different background from Mathias Boe

During the same interview, the Dunki actress also opened up about the similarities and differences she discovered over the period of being together with Boe.

She shared that togetherness in families is something that’s similar. Continuing the same, the actress stated that kids are amazingly independent. They become independent early on, and that sense of responsibility is so nicely transferred without feeling the pressure to perform, which is very different.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's wedding was planned by a group of experts. Sharing the behind-the-scenes particulars, a source disclosed that the wedding was planned by Weddingwale, with décor by The Wedding Factory. The ceremony took place at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Wedding: From outfits to Udaipur venue; all you need to know about couple’s big day