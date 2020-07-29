Taapsee Pannu says Kangana Ranaut refused to work in Saand Ki Aankh with her; Is positive things will improve

Taapsee Pannu spoke about the insider-outsider debate in a recent interview when she was asked if she would work with Kangana Ranaut. The actress recalled the time Kangana turned down Saand Ki Aankh.

addressed the ongoing feud with in a recent interview. The Thappad star spoke about several incidents, including being name called and being deemed B-grade actress by the Manikarnika actress. During the interview, Taapsee was asked if she would be open to working with Kangana in the future. She recalled the incident when she had the opportunity to work with Kangana on Saand Ki Aankh, which the former eventually did with Bhumi Pednekar, but said Kangana turned the opportunity down.

Speaking with India Today, the Pink star backed Anurag Kashyap's recent statements and said, "Last time, when this was about to happen was for Saand Ki Aankh when Kangana was approached by the makers. I was told that it was turned down saying that why do you need another actress when I am doing it, you can make it about one person. My director wasn't okay with changing the script."

Although things did not work out in their favour at the time, Taapsee said she is hopeful things will get better. "I would love to work with some brilliant co-stars, I have done so in Pink, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh. I am positive of things becoming better," she said. The actress's statements about Saand Ki Aankh come days after Anurag said Kangana was approached with the script. Speaking with NDTV, the filmmaker said, "When Saand Ki Aankh script was pitched by Tushar to Kangana, she said the story is great but what is the need for two characters? Make them one and young and I will do it.”

Kangana's team reacted to these claims on Twitter with a series of tweets. Check it out here: Kangana Ranaut's team quashes claims of the actress meeting Anurag Kashyap for Saand Ki Aankh

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Share your comment ×