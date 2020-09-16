Taapsee Pannu says Kangana Ranaut's words stopped rattling her long time back
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu in an interview to India Today's says that Kangana Ranaut's words have stopped affecting her for a long time now. The actress was quizzed about the Bollywood industry being called out with respect to drug usage and how people from the industry could move on with their work by ignoring what Kangana Ranaut has to say. Taapsee Pannu responded back by stating that Kangana Ranaut's remarks do not rattle her any more. She further goes on to say that when you keep doing the same thing over and over again its impact becomes less effective.
The actress mentions how she looks up to Jaya Bachchan and how her parliamentary speech on people defaming the film industry was like a nail being hit on its head. Not just during the interview, but Taapsee Pannu also tweeted about Jaya Bachchan and her speech on her Twitter account. The actress wrote in her tweet, "For we have always stood by the initiatives, causes and awareness campaigns. It’s time for payback. Hitting the nail on its head and how! yet again a woman from the industry spoke up."
Furthermore, Taapsee Pannu also states that Jaya Bachchan's speech connected very well and the work done by people in Bollywood will eventually speak for itself. Taapsee Pannu makes it a point to add that when a senior and credible person like Jaya Bachchan speaks on such issues, it makes her feel like looking up to that individual. Taapsee also says that the film industry needs leaders like Jaya Bachchan.
(ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor laud Jaya Bachchan for her speech on 'Defaming Film Industry')
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Your time is up Telugu silk smitha
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Leech is out, ignore! All a part of PR discussed over a writers home in Mumbai last week.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
What happened in Kent?
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Taapsee pls go marry ur foreigner boyfriend and leave india plsss. Is he not willing to marry u? U couldn't find any gud Indian boy? Indian men don't like u kya? Kangana has alot of admirers here so don't even talk about her.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Well said this mafia puppy should shut her mouth definitely !
Anonymous 8 hours ago
No offence but this Tapsee person looks like a transgender.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Tapsee pls go back to South and keep sleeping with those madrasis.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
No tapsee is playing foot soldier to cover a blatant crime and every other crime that precedes & success it. She will be rewarded for this service in terms of films & brands. All those should be declared illegal as quid pro quo if the crimes she is diverting from are proven.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Tapsee is the worst disgusting woman ! IN addition with Jaya Hema Swara Dia Urmilla Karena AND others all are disgusting and so fake !
Anonymous 9 hours ago
C grade actress with face looking like being run over by a truck
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Who reacts to any single comment whether bw. Caste, poop or anything else every day....kangana. Then whatz wrong if taapsee reacts too? Why special privilige nepotistic treatment for kangana coz she called mumbai as pakistan & yet she is a nationalist.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
What tapsee is doing for BW as some are saying, so is kangana doing same for bjp. Therez no doubt abt it. Hypocrisy everywhere.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Ignore this crap c grade lady flopsee
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Boycott her movies she cannot act !
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Nice try but you are a traitor and a scavenger
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Oh great!!!! so what should we do?? why are you always taking Kangana's name to be in fame!!?? aren't you shameless?????
Anonymous 10 hours ago
do not utter her name, the girl has lost friends,movies and even her office and you, you can't even afford to get replaced as movie mafia best chaplusi , the moment you feel swara and others are doing a better job at licking shoes ,you step in and show you're better at it , you are in competition who wins over mafia over being chamchi n0 1 , Kangana is another path ,the path of rightness ,the path of justice,the path of ending mafiagiri.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Hence she should do an interview witb sakshi, if kangana can sustain her questions without manipulation,,, to hi bandi mein dum otherwise only tussss hai jo bomb laga ke kisi ke peeche chup jaati hai ( like going bck to manali) hai himmat?!!
Anonymous 11 hours ago
She is stupid and we should ignore her. Responding to her words is just unnecessary. She is not a fighter. At the least she can do use words against Kangana. She has no purpose for voicing her opinion, she can never stand up for someone who is a victim of bullying, she doesn’t have guts to go through 1/10 th what Kangana is going through. She is coward and opportunist like so many. There are 1000s of her but only one Kangana. The best she can do to be in the spot light is by making some negative comments on Kangana. It is waste to pay attention to her words. Not worth it.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Well said !
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Heh when did being an actor become must fight for each & everything? Just keep doing your work & dont degrade and take chances from others like kangana did from neetu for twm & abuse chote mote actors in mani. Kangana is fighting for fun going no where in any direction. Na idhar na udhar only drama.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Say what...Same feelings some have for kangana too. Now how did she get to all those issues first u know it too her acidic & toxic tongue!!
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Ofc,Kangana is a fighter against all corrupt things ,on the other side you are the motormouth of the corrupt people.Don't you dare a big bootlicker like you make comparisons between you and Kangana, i saw you doing it when she called you B grade , i must say you're not b grade but people like you are 'gradeless', all you do is take money and speak shit!
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Go count & see how many will agree that miss highhorse is not just boot but boots licker of a political party & then dare to point fingers on others.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
No wants to see you Tapsee now. Your movies will be a big flop from now on. Go away you bootlickers we will be boycotting you
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Yet ure always reacting to kangana’s comments. It’s clear ure a chaplus. Stay in ure lane since u are soooo good and perfect.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Hahahaha dont worry she doesn't need any filmmaker she herself is a filmmaker. She proved herself in every aspect of her life. Go and check her records. Think about what will happen to your Karan Uncle. Let's boycott all this Bollywood fake celebrities who are keeping mum at the moment.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
People here who disliked your comment are exactly like them mediocrity hypocrisy and fake ! They will continue support them with blood on their hands but are so brainless than nothing will wake up !
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Don’t worry Kangana is done. No film maker will offer her any role. She is back to her real india Himachal Pradesh.
Anonymous 16 hours ago
IN your dreams haha ! WAIT and see Kangana will emerge with a victory and you and them will burn Because truth always win ! And hypocrite and fake people like you and them always lose !! You will remember me !
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Say all you want folks. Just remember "if the janta can make you, then the janta can break you as well"! Give it time, let the cinema halls open up again & then we'll talk & see who has the last laugh!!!
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Taapsee has ALWAYS been able to HOLD HER OWN.....way more classy
Anonymous 17 hours ago
lol the dog of mafia !
Anonymous 17 hours ago
lol the joke she is ZERO !
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Kangana is a fighter. Her 3 national awards says everything. She doesn't care about so called fake and fixed Bollywood awards.
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Kangana because people like Taapsee will never stand for truth putting their career at risk. They will just close their eyes on things happening in front of them with I don't care attitude.
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Yes because Tapsee and others are hypocrites Hypocrisy is their mantra They will never stand for the light !
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Really well then stop reacting on her comments or anything related to her. Get some Anubhav from Anubhav Sinha.
Anonymous 17 hours ago
shut up
Anonymous 18 hours ago
kangana is not hitting on their acheivements, kangana & her movies have contributed more to the box office than tapsee & jaya's son combined . Kangana is calling them out for their hypocrisy & kangana has provided a platform for SSRWariors when no one was with us. Dear tapsees & sonams & other sister friend role actresses sometimes people forget that u are the same bollywood who didn't speculate sridevi dying in bath tub by drowning in it while her husband was in the same room. clearly u all have no conscience.
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Sridevi was murdered !!!!
Anonymous 18 hours ago
My Advice to Tapasi, concentrate on your acting skills, you have a long way to go in that department, Kangna atleast nailed that one, and to KR please focus on your work, yes you have helped a lot in SSR case but now just be positive and give some good content, avoid negativity.. You are an awesome actress and you should keep doing what you love..
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Same like how she keeps blabbing the same thing always. She’s the queen of befitting replies..lol
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Kangana is right to stand for herself ! AND if you are a problem so go to the doctor ! If you are attacked you will stay silent ? That’s my question !