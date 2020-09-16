Taapsee Pannu says Kangana Ranaut's words stopped rattling her long time back

Taapsee Pannu during her interview with India Today, says that Kangana Ranaut's remarks do not rattle her in any way now. She also states that Kangana's words don't have any impact on her.

Bollywood actress in an interview to India Today's says that 's words have stopped affecting her for a long time now. The actress was quizzed about the Bollywood industry being called out with respect to drug usage and how people from the industry could move on with their work by ignoring what Kangana Ranaut has to say. Taapsee Pannu responded back by stating that Kangana Ranaut's remarks do not rattle her any more. She further goes on to say that when you keep doing the same thing over and over again its impact becomes less effective.

The actress mentions how she looks up to and how her parliamentary speech on people defaming the film industry was like a nail being hit on its head. Not just during the interview, but Taapsee Pannu also tweeted about Jaya Bachchan and her speech on her Twitter account. The actress wrote in her tweet, "For we have always stood by the initiatives, causes and awareness campaigns. It’s time for payback. Hitting the nail on its head and how! yet again a woman from the industry spoke up."

Furthermore, Taapsee Pannu also states that Jaya Bachchan's speech connected very well and the work done by people in Bollywood will eventually speak for itself. Taapsee Pannu makes it a point to add that when a senior and credible person like Jaya Bachchan speaks on such issues, it makes her feel like looking up to that individual. Taapsee also says that the film industry needs leaders like Jaya Bachchan.

