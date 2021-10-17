Taapsee Pannu says 'keep the love coming' as she thanks fans for the overwhelming response to Rashmi Rocket.

Theatres will soon open its doors next weekend but prior to that, two mega films have hit the streaming platforms this weekend. While one is Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket, the other one is Vicky Kauhshal's Sardar Udham. On Sunday morning, Taapsee took to Instagram to thank her fans and followers for the overwhelming response to Rashmi Rocket. ​

Sharing a photo from the sets of Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee can be seen smiling in the picture. She captioned it, "Been just like this… smiling away reading all your beautiful messages since the film dropped on @zee5 A heartfelt thank you to you all for recognising our efforts."

She further added, "We always wished this film travels to each n every corner of this country and something children can watch with their families because of the larger issue at heart. I’m glad we all connected via Rashmi."

Taapsee also urged her fans and well wishers to keep sending messages as the actress stated that they act as a "source of motivation". She concluded saying, "Keep the love coming, it becomes a source of motivation to keep pushing the boundaries. #RashmiRocket now on your screens."