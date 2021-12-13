Taapsee Pannu says Looop Lapeta is a 'genre breaker': One of the quirkiest comedies I've read.

After keeping us hooked with Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee Pannu is now gearing up for the release of Looop Lapeta. On Monday, the actress shared the first motion poster of the film which quirky all the way through. Taapsee is excited for her next OTT outing after Haseen Dilruba, Rashmi Rocket and Annabelle Sethupathy.

What excites Taapsee even more is that the film doesn't fall under a particular genre. Speaking to Mid-Day, Taapsee calls the film a quirk comedy. “Looop Lapeta is one of the quirkiest comedies I’ve ever read or seen in Indian cinema. It’s wonderful that it’s coming on Netflix because I would love the (OTT) audience to give it a shot."

Elaborating on what caught her attention about the project, Taapsee revealed it was the unusual treatment to the story. "This is one of those films that you watch with an open mind, ready to consume all genres at different times in the story. It’s a genre-breaker in a way. So, I am glad it is coming on the streaming giant because it will be presented to the audience in the right way.”

For the unversed, Looop Lapeta is the official adaptation of the German hit, Run Lola Run (1998). It is being helmed by Aakash Bhatia and will see Taapsee trying her best to rescue her boyfriend played by Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Talking about the film, Bhatia told Mid-Day, “There’s no way to downplay the exhilaration of making the first film, and Looop Lapeta has surpassed every bit of it. It boldly jumps genres from comedy to thriller to romance, and makes for a rollercoaster ride."

Looop Lapeta is set to release in early 2022.

