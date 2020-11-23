Taapsee Pannu says 'she can smile as well' as she shares a new pic from Rashmi Rocket sets

Taapsee Pannu has recently shared a cheerful picture of her from the sets of upcoming film Rashmi Rocket.

, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket, has recently shared her picture from the sets of the film. While sharing the same, she captioned it as, “In case u missed it... she smiles as well.” Taapsee will be essaying the role of an athlete in the film. The actress can be seen sporting athleisure and to accessorise her look she opted for a sports watch.

Yesterday, the actress shared a humorous post while giving a glimpse of her during the training session for the upcoming film. In the picture, Taapsee can be seen donning a black tee, lying on the ground and trying to cover her face with hands. Sharing the same, she wrote, “If “Nahiiiiiiiiiiii” had an emoji face !#RashmiRocket.”

Rashmi Rocket is set in Gujarat and it is being directed by Akarsh Khurrana. The shoot for the film was supposed to start before lockdown and the Pink actress had been training hard for her role. Recently, in an interview with the Bombay Times, Taapsee said, “I was a month close to being in my perfect form for ‘Rashmi Rocket’, but then the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown happened. I had put two and a half months of training into this character and when it got delayed, it wasn’t a great feeling.”

Apart from Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee also has Haseen Dilruba and sports drama Shabaash Mithu, which is a biopic on Indian Women's cricket team's former captain Mithali Raj. She will be also seen in Looop Lapeta, which is an official remake of German 1998 film Run Lola Run.

