Taapsee Pannu says she 'wouldn't get married to someone who' her parents aren't okay with; Reveals their worry

Actress is currently riding high on the success of her recent release, Haseen Dillruba. Amid all of it, in a recent chat, she has spoken about her marriage and her parents' take on it. For those unaware, Taapsee is currently dating former badminton player Mathias Boe and their photos were the talk of the town when he joined the actress and her sister in the Maldives. Now, in a recent conversation, Taapsee has revealed that she will never marry someone against her parents' will. She also shared what her parents are concerned about related to her wedding.

In a chat with Curly Tales, Taapsee was asked about her marriage and her stance on getting married to someone who her parents didn't approve of. On it, Taapsee said that she has always been very clear to whoever she dated that she will not marry anyone who her parents are not okay with. She also expressed that she isn't someone who is interesting in 'time pass' when it comes to relationships. Further, she said that her parents worry about her marriage and often tell her to get married to someone. She revealed that worry that she may not marry anyone.

I wouldn't get married to someone my parents are not okay with. I have been very honest about this to everyone I've dated. Taapsee Pannu

Talking about it, Taapsee said, "I wouldn't get married to someone my parents are not okay with. I have been very honest about this to everyone I've dated and thought about getting married to. Kyunki mere saath yeh hota tha (this used to happen to me) whoever I dated in my head I was like 'hann isse shaadi hosakti hai toh hi time aur energy spend karte hai iss insaan ke upar (if there is a possibility of marriage then only I should spend time and energy on this person)'...Mereko time pass karne mein koi interest nahi hai (I have no interest in doing time pass). So I've always seen it from that perspective toh agar nahi ho raha hai toh mat karo (so if it's not happening then let go). My parents actually in return were like ki bhai 'tu karle please shaadi, bas tu karle, kisi se bhi kar bas karle (please get married, just do it, do it with anyone)'. They are just worried I might just end up not getting married ever. Their worry is that."

They are just worried I might just end up not getting married ever. Their worry is that. Taapsee Pannu

The actress had even spoken to Pinkvilla about her marriage and said that the person she is dating isn't from a profession where people want to know about him. She had even revealed that he is not from India. The actress' photo with Mathias had taken over the internet a while back from her Maldives trip. This year, when Income Tax authorities raided her house, the actress received a lot of support from her beau Mathias.

On the work front, Taapsee was recently seen in Haseen Dillruba. The film received mixed responses. However, several viewers have loved her character. Apart from this, Taapsee has several films lined up including Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu, Rashmi Rocket and Dobaaraa. She also recently signed on a Telugu film with Swaroop RSJ to make a comeback in that industry as well.

