Taapsee Pannu says ‘Thank you Amrita’ as she wins Best Actor award for her impressive act in Thappad

Taapsee Pannu, who is currently shooting for Shabaash Mithu, is overwhelmed after winning the best actress award. She has shared a small note for her fans on Instagram.

starrer Thappad will always be a classic film that questions the unsaid rules of marriage. The film, released in 2020, touched everyone's heart and impressed critics so much that it has won a couple of awards at the 66th Filmfare Awards. Director Anubhav Sinha’s directorial has bagged this year’s 66th Filmfare Award in the Best Film category and Taapsee Pannu won the Best Actress award. She has been praised for her choice of role and the performance in the film. The actress has shared her trophy on social media and also penned down a small note for her fans.

Sharing the picture on her official Instagram, Taapsee wrote, “Respect and Happiness. Thank you, Amrita.” In the film, Taapsee essayed the role of a woman named Amrita who raises a voice against her husband who slaps her in front of everyone. The film has started a conversation about self-respect and how normalizing violence should never be tolerated. Celebrities like Anurag Kashyap also congratulated the actress saying ‘Waah Waah’. It to be noted here that Taapsee has just wrapped up the shooting of Dobara which is being directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Coming back to film Thappad, the film revolves around an urban couple, Amrita and Vikram, who are gearing up to move to London. At a family party, things get ugly when Vikram, played by Pavail Gulati, learns that his promotion to London has been passed on to someone else and is infuriated. When his wife Amrita, played by Taapsee, tries to calm him down, he, in turn, slaps her in front of their families and friends. And that's when the film's multiple layers begin to unfold.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu has many films lined up in her kitty. She is currently shooting for Shabaash Mithu.

