Taapsee Pannu says 'time to pack bags' as she gears up to return from her Russia vacation

Taapsee Pannu shared with fans on Wednesday that she is all set to pack her bags and bid goodbye to her fun holiday in Russia.

The actress shared a picture on Instagram where she is seen in a pensive mood, sitting by a huge window overlooking the urban landscape of Russia. She is dressed in sports attire -- a white hoodie, shorts and a headband.

"Time to pack bags and come back. With this photographic view engraved in mind," she wrote as caption.

She mentioned the hashtags SaintPetersburg, Russia and TapcTravels in her post.

Taapsee has been actively sharing picturesque posts from her Russian holiday on social media. Recent pictures showing her on the streets of Saint Petersburg in a white saree and sneakers impressed netizens.

The actress is known to be an avid traveller and often travels with her sister Shagun, whenever she has a break from film shoots. Taapsee and her sister travelled to Maldives in 2020 and had shared the adventurous moments spent together on her social media.

Her next release "Haseen Dilruba", co-starring Vikrant Massey, will release digitally on July 2. Other films in her kitty are "Shabash Mithu", "Looop Lapeta" and "Rashmi Rocket".

