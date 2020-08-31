  1. Home
Taapsee Pannu says 'trust the law of the land' on Rhea Chakraborty's media trial in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter on Sunday night to share her thoughts on the media trial Rhea Chakraborty has been facing in Sushant Singh Rajput's case.
Mumbai
Taapsee Pannu says 'trust the law of the land' on Rhea Chakraborty's media trial in Sushant Singh Rajput case.
The ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput case has seen Rhea Chakraborty being dragged at the centre of it. From accusations to audio recordings to WhatsApp chats surfacing, the actress, in her own words, has called it a witch hunt of sorts. While various people have backed Rhea and her claims, many others have taken to social media to address the issue of how the actress is already guilty by the electronic media.  

Taapsee Pannu, too, took to Twitter on Sunday night to share her thoughts on the media trial Rhea has been facing. The actress urged to trust the judiciary and do its work. Re-tweeting a post that spoke about Rhea's interview, Taapsee tweeted, "I didn’t know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn’t proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased’s sanctity."

Take a look: 

Apart from Taapsee, Swara Bhasker and Sonam Kapoor also have tweeted earlier in support of Rhea. However, the backlash these actresses have faced has been evident.

Meanwhile, Rhea has been questioned by the CBI for three straight days and will be coming in for her fourth day of interrogation today i.e Monday 31, August. Apart from her, brother Showik Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani and others are also being questioned simultaneously.   

