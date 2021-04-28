Taapsee Pannu schools a troll on Twitter who questioned her work for COVID 19 crisis: Can you please shut up!

Taapsee Pannu has been creating awareness regarding important COVID 19 conversation on Twitter and a troll interrupted her rudely. Here’s how Taapsee schooled the troll savagely.

, like some other Bollywood celebrities, is using her clout and reach to create awareness and help out people in need during the COVID 19 crisis. She has been relentlessly working towards either spreading the message, arranging the hospital beds or the cylinders in various parts of the country. Stars like Bhumi Pednekar, , Vineet Kumar Singh, and Anubhav Sinha amongst others are working on similar goals. COVID crisis in India has reached its pinnacle like no other country in India and social media platforms are being used to connect people with help.

Meanwhile, a troller tried to interrupt Taapsee’s activities by indirectly questioning the dignity of her work in the crisis in very rude words. The troll wrote to her, “Apni car de de punnu...sab kaam twitter par hi karegi… baketi karwa lo iss sasti maal se.” The rude and absurd comment did not go unnoticed from Taapsee’s eyes as she replied, “Can you please shut up! Like just STFU!”. In her tweet she asked the troll to keep the nasty comments in the back pocket till the time country goes onto being normal and out of this crisis.

Taapsee has often spoken about the culture of trolling and how it can affect people on social media. On the work front, Taapsee is busy with multiple projects including Do Baara, Shabaash Mitthu, Woh Ladki Hai Kahan, Rashmi Rocket, Loop Lapeta, Haseen Dilruba, and a potential lead part in Rajkumar Hirani’s next starring Shahrukh Khan in the lead role.

