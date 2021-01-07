Taapsee Pannu set for another intense round of Rashmi Rocket shoot as final schedule to kick off next week

Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket's cast and crew will begin shooting for the film's final schedule next week in Gujarat.

has been on an impressive run ever since she got back to filming after the lockdown. From Rashmi Rocket to Looop Lapeta, the actress has been juggling between films. Apart from shooting, Taapsee is also training for her athlete avatar for Rashmi Rocket and after two gruelling schedules, the actress is all set to begin her final lap.

According to a latest report in Mid-Day, Rashmi Rocket's cast and crew will begin shooting for the film's final schedule next week in Gujarat. Earlier, the film's major chunk was shot in Pune and Ranchi. The Gujarat schedule of the film will be shot in Rann of Kutch after acquiring permission.

A source revealed to the portal, "When the unit decided to begin filming in November, heading to Gujarat was out of the question as they had not procured the permission required to shoot in Rann of Kutch. So, Akarsh and the team reworked the schedules, and commenced the shoot in Pune. With the permission having finally come through, the team will head to the location next week for the 14-day schedule."

The final schedule of the film will also see Mirzapur fame Priyanshu Painyuli joining Taapsee. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee. Taapsee has been chronicling her Rashmi Rocket journey extensively on social media. From training for hours to achieving an athlete's body, the actress has gone all out to make sure she gets into her character of a Kutch-base sprinter.

