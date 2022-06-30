Taapsee Pannu on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki being an essence of vindication: I think Fridays change all that

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most talented actresses in our Bollywood industry. The actress has given many hit films and time and again proved with that she is a versatile actress. Well, all eyes are on her after it was announced that she would be starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Taapsee is quite excited about this project and she has expressed this in her interviews post the announcement. But in a recent interview with Anupama Chopra, she was asked if according to her Dunki is an essence of vindication?

Anupama Chopra further went on to ask, is this film also an announcement that you are an A list? Taapsee Pannu in response said that this film is definitely the effect of all the choices that she has made before. Taapsee further added that definitely her career graph is going in the right direction and the stakes are also going higher. She said, “It is thankfully going in the direction that I envisioned or wanted it to. Validation and vindication, I think Fridays change all of that.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with PTI, Taapsee Pannu expressed that getting to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan is a ‘golden opportunity’. “When you end up getting the opportunity to work with him, it becomes the golden opportunity. And combine with the fact that it is going to be directed by Rajkumar Hirani, whose films are classics, it doesn’t get better. I don’t know how will I even ever up it,” the Shabaash Mithu actress stated.

Talking about Dunki, the social comedy will explore the issue of illegal immigration from India to countries like Canada and USA through backdoor routes called ‘donkey flights’. Apart from Shah Rukh and Taapsee, the film also features Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

The film is backed by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, and is slated to release on December 22, 2023.

