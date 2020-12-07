Taapsee Pannu shares a beautiful sun kissed morning selfie from the sets of Looop Lapeta; Take a look

Taapsee Pannu, who is currently shooting for Looop Lapeta, has taken to her Instagram story to share a stunning sun-kissed selfie from the sets.

After wrapping up the shoot of Rashmi Rocket, Bollywood actor has currently started shooting for her next film, Looop Lapeta. The film stars Taapsee and Tahir Raj Bhasin in pivotal roles. Taapsee keeps sharing pictures and videos from the sets of her films to entertain her fans. Today, the Pink actress took to her Instagram story and shared a beautiful sun-kissed selfie from the sets of Looop Lapeta. She clicked the picture in her vanity van and looks stunning in the same.

In the picture, Taapsee can be seen donning a floral bathrobe with her hair tied up in a towel. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Morning sun all the way in the van! #HappyMornings on #LooopLapeta.” Before Rashmi Rocket, she was shooting for her another film titled Haseen Dilruba. However, for Rashmi Rocket, she had undergone a rigorous training session and later, left her fans in awe with her impressive physique and transformation.

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu’s latest picture here:

Earlier, after wrapping up the shoot of Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee had shared a picture from the sets and wrote, “The boot camp like schedule 1 gets done , now running towards the lola family. Going to have a very chill cool stopover with the looopers . The best unwinding I could’ve asked for ! This is going to be ‘crazy’ fun. #RashmiRocket to #LooopLapeta.”

Meanwhile, apart from Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket and Haseen Dillruba, she also has Shabaash Mithu in the pipeline, which is the biopic of Indian women’s cricket former captain Mithali Raj.

