Taapsee Pannu shares a BTS photo as she wraps up the shoot of Haseen Dilruba

Taapsee Pannu began shooting for Haseen Dilruba in the mid-week of October. She has now completed the shooting schedule of the movie.

has been quite busy for the past few days owing to her shooting schedule for Haseen Dilruba. The movie’s shooting happened in places including Mumbai and Haridwar. Apart from the Pink actress, it also features Vikrant Massey in the lead role. Reports suggest that Taapsee will be playing an unusual role in the Vinil Mathew directorial. The actress reportedly began shooting for the movie in the mid-week of October. She also shared a still on social media a few days back.

Taapsee has now shared a post on Instagram while announcing the wrap up of the shooting schedule of Haseen Dilruba. The actress has also shared a BTS picture in which she laughs her heart out alongside co-star Vikrant and director Vinil. She begins with a line on her character Rani Kashyap and writes, “And it’s a wrap on #HaseenDilruba! Finally, after shooting during the coldest days in Haridwar to sultry hot days in Mumbai this film has probably experienced all seasons and human emotions possible under the sun (including the Pandemic).”

She further writes, “Here’s to getting ‘pulp fiction’ back on screen with the character you either love to hate or hate to love coz basic toh hum vaise bhi kuch karte nahi hai na. P.S - don’t know why we r so happy in this picture must be coz of @polyvynil , the only person on set who has better sense of humour than Rani Kashyap and the other one is the only one who loved this self obsessed borderline narcissist character more than she ever could.” Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu has yet another project lined up which is Rashmi Rocket. The shooting schedule of the movie has been reportedly postponed in Bhuj owing to incessant rains.

