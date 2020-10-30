Taapsee Pannu shares a BTS picture of her look trial for Rashmi Rocket; Says 'Prologue is set'

Taapsee Pannu will reportedly begin shooting for Rashmi Rocket in November. Meanwhile, check out a BTS picture shared by the actress on Instagram.

Just a day ago, had wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming movie Haseen Dilruba. The actress shared a BTS picture with co-star Vikrant Massey and director Vinil Mathew on social media while announcing the same. A few weeks earlier, the Pink star had also confirmed that her next movie Rashmi Rocket will go on floors this November. Her first look from the same has already been revealed on social media thereby sending the movie buffs into a frenzy.

As the makers and the cast are nearing the shooting schedule date, Taapsee Pannu has treated her fans with a BTS picture of Rashmi Rocket. Yes, you heard it right. The talented actress gives a glimpse of her look trial for the movie. One can see her facing the cameras while wearing a loose green shirt, grey pants, and matching sports shoes. Talking about the same, she writes, “And new chapter ka prologue is set! Look trial for #RashmiRocket.”

Check out the BTS picture below:

Talking about Rashmi Rocket, the movie is directed by Akarsh Khurana and revolves around the story of a young girl who happens to be a very fast runner. She is termed ‘rocket’ by everyone in the village because of the same. Later on, she works harder when given the opportunity to showcase her talent on a professional level. How she battles various conflicts including her personal ones during the course of the journey is what will make for the story. The movie’s shoot was initially scheduled for Bhuj but it will now reportedly begin in Pune.

Credits :Taapsee Pannu Instagram

