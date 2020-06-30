Taapsee Pannu shares a childhood photo with mother, sister and reveals her constant and consistent expression

Taapsee Pannu shares an adorable throwback picture with sister Shagun Pannu and her mother with a hilarious caption.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone had become more active on social media. Bollywood celebrities have been updating the titbit of their quarantine life with fans on social media. From posting throwback pictures to sharing their hidden talents, everyone's social media game is on point. Among all, has been entertaining fans with some throwback pictures of the actress which she has not shared yet. From BTS pictures to her childhood photos, the actress sure knows how to keep her fans entertained.

Recently, Taapsee shared a throwback picture with her sister Shagun Pannu and mother on her social media account. In the childhood photo shared, we can see little Taapsee sitting on her mommy's lap with Shagun. While the Badla actress is flashing her million-dollar smile while posing for the camera, her sister is busy looking somewhere else and on the other hand, Taapsee's mom is smiling holding her daughters on the camera. Sharing the photo, the Game Over actress wrote, "The constant and consistent expression/emotion Shagun- why am I being clicked Me- I am readyyyyy Mom- can someone please give me a reward/award for being able to manage both of them in one life/frame."

Meanwhile, on the work front, after delivering four films last year itself, Taapsee already had a release last month - Thappad and that got her a lot of acclaim for her nuanced performance. Not just that, the actress has signed several big films - there's Haseen Dillruba followed by Rashmi Rocket, the Mithali Raj biopic and Anurag Kashyap's next and the Run Lola Run remake. The actress was shooting in Haridwar for Haseen Dillruba but after the Coronavirus scare, the team decided to return to the city.

