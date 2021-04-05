Taapsee Pannu shares a collage of her onscreen characters as she celebrates her 8 years in Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu, who has a slew of exciting projects lineup ahead, took to her Instagram story to mark her glorious eight years in the Hindi film industry. Take a look.

, who made her Bollywood debut with David Dhawan’s Chashme Baddoor, has today completed 8 years in the Hindi Film industry. In all these years, the Pink actress has explored different genres and has managed to carve a niche for herself. Taapsee is known for her brilliant stint in films like Pink, Naam Shabana, sports film Soorma, Manmarziyaan and Thappad to name a few. And in the coming years, the stunning actress has a lot of diverse characters.

While she has made everyone proud of her impressive journey, Taapsee took to her Instagram story to celebrate the milestone. The Badla actress shared a photo collage of her onscreen characters across the films and said it’s been 8 years since she saw herself speaking in her mother tongue. While making a reference to her Tamil and Telugu films, the actress wrote, “8 years since I saw myself speaking in my mother tongue on screen Celebrating 8 years in Bollywood.”

Taapsee, who is an avid social media user, had previously given a glimpse of her first day from the upcoming sports drama Shabaash Mithu.

Check out Taapsee Pannu’s recent Instagram posts below:

Meanwhile, Taapsee has a slew of interesting projects lineup in her kitty. Among them are Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dillruba and Dobaaraa. Last month, the 33-year-old actress had wrapped up Anurag Kashyap’s directorial Dobaaraa. Announcing the same, Taapsee had shared a photo with the filmmaker and wrote, “23 days of pure honest energy on set and it’s a wrap! #Dobaaraa And on that parting note a bet is placed, the content of that bet shall be disclosed later but for now just know if I win, he will have to do another film with me of my choice and if he wins, in the next movie we do together, I shall not argue with him on set. Point being, nevertheless, u shall see us together once again.”

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu shares ‘DAY 1’ PHOTO as she begins the shooting of sports drama ‘Shabaash Mithu'

Credits :Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Share your comment ×