Taapsee Pannu shares ‘DAY 1’ PHOTO as she begins the shooting of sports drama ‘Shabaash Mithu'

The shooting of Rahul Dholakia’s next film Shabaash Mithu has started today. Taapsee Pannu shared a glimpse of the first day shooting with fans

has finally started shooting her next sports drama Shabaash Mithu. She had been training for the film for the last one month and kept her fans updated about it. She sharpened all cricket skills while training and even got appreciated by her fans. Taapsee is one actor who leaves no stone unturned and tries to get into the skin of the character. This year fans will be seeing her in two sports dramas, Shabaash Mithu and Rashmi Rocket.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Taapsee Pannu shared a picture of her dressed as cricketer and announced the shooting of the film. She wrote, “Let’s go….Day 1 #ShabaashMithu #WomenInBlue.” She is seen wearing a black t-shirt with purple pants. The Pink actress is also holding a cricket bat with helmet and leg pads. The film is helmed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven. Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu is based on the inspiring story of the former captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team Mithali Raj, who is an inspiration to millions of girls.

Last year when Taapsee had announced her film on Twitter, she wrote, “I have always been asked who's your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is." The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it. Mithali Raj, you are a 'game changer'”.

On the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in Vinil Mathew's thriller Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Looop Lapeta, a Bollywood remake of the German hit film Run Lola Run.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu sharpens her cricket skills & drops a new PHOTO while prepping for ‘Shabaash Mithu’; Take a look

Credits :Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Share your comment ×