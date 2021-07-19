Taapsee Pannu shares a glimpse of first day at the shoot of her upcoming film ‘Blurr’
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has shared a sneak-peek from the first day's shoot of her debut production "Blurr" on Monday.
Taapsee shared a picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen walking in a green area dressed in grey joggers, olive green long shrug and combat boots. In the image, she can be seen sporting a half bun.
"There is a certain calm about this place …. #Day1 #Blurr," Taapsee wrote as caption. The film will be helmed by director Ajay Bahl, best known for his 2019 release, "Section 375".
"Blurr" is jointly written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl. The first look of the film was unveiled on Thursday.
