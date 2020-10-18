Taapsee Pannu shares a glimpse from Haseen Dilruba as she returns to work after testing Covid 19 negative

Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her look from her upcoming film Haseen Dilruba.

, who was holidaying in the Maldives a few days back, has finally returned to work after testing negative for coronavirus. The Pink actress has already begun shooting for her upcoming film Haseen Dilruba. Today, Taapsee took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her look from her upcoming film. While sharing the same, she wrote, “Tan Man Ka Dhan” Rani Kashyap back in the house ....#HaseenDilruba.” The film will also feature Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles. It is a Vinil Mathew’s directorial.

Meanwhile, Taaapsee is missing her Maldives holiday after returning to work and thus she shared a stunning picture of her wherein she can be seen wearing an olive green coloured outfit and posing for the camera with blue water in the background. The actress went to the Maldives with her sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu and rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe. Sharing the picture from her vacation, she wrote, “Looking back at it with all the love and joy. Getting back to the grind with rejuvenated energy, exotic tan lines and most importantly covid negative report #WorkCalls #LightsCameraActionMode.”

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu’s recent posts here:

Talking about the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's critically acclaimed film Thappad. She is well-known for her performances in several hit films like Pink, Naam Shabana, Soorma, Mulk, Manmarziyaan, Game Over, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh, Mission Mangal and others. Next, she will be seen in Haseen Dillruba, Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu and Rashmi Rocket.

Credits :Taapsee Pannu Instagram

