Taapsee Pannu shares a glimpse of her training for Rashmi Rocket's last race; Rakul Preet Singh is amazed

Taapsee Pannu took to social media to share a photo of herself gearing up for the shooting of her last race of Rashmi Rocket. The actress left fans as well as Rakul Preet Singh in awe of her physical transformation for the film.

Actress has been dropping jaw-dropping glimpses of her physical transformation over the past few weeks as she shoots for Rashmi Rocket and fans have been gushing over the star. From nailing workout at the gym to acing races on the track, Taapsee has been winning the hearts of her fans with the amount of hard work and dedication she has been putting in for her film, Rashmi Rocket. After having dropped a video of her physical transformation, Taapsee shared yet another inspiring photo from the track and left fans in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee shared a photo of herself while she was running on the field. Seeing the star's toned muscles and her determination to reach the finish line, fans could not help but laud her talent. Not just this, with her photo, Taapsee revealed that she was gearing up for the last race of Rashmi Rocket. The Badla star has been busy shooting for the film over the past few weeks and now, she is almost at the finish line of the same.

Sharing the photo, Taapsee wrote, "Almost there...P.S- I'm still working on the expression #RashmiRocket #LastRaceLeft." Seeing the photo, Rakul Preet Singh commented, "Woahhhhhhhh.' Tisca Chopra also was left stunned by Taapsee's transformation.

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu's post:

Meanwhile, the film will star Taapsee as an athlete along with Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee. It is helmed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. The shoot has been going on for a while and the actress has been keeping fans updated about it via her social media handle.

Credits :Taapsee Pannu Instagram

